Raiffeisen launches third round of international search for fintechs

In addition to seven topics from the banking sector, there will be a joint search field with a company from the real economy for the first time, according to the official press release. Together with the Kapsch Group, RBI is looking for fintechs to develop innovative solutions in payment transactions and transaction processing for mobility services.

In addition, ten RBI network banks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) support the group-wide program with their own fintech initiatives “Elevator Lab Challenges” and “Elevator Lab Bootcamps”. This supports local fintechs in the fintech ecosystems in Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania, Russia, Serbia and Slovakia. Elevator Labs reach makes the program the largest fintech network in the CEE region.

The winners of the program will receive a wild card for the semi-final of the group-wide fintech partnership program and have therefore the chance to reach the final in Vienna in September 2019.