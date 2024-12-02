Raiffeisen, Entrust expand digital card services in Austria

Following this collaboration, RBI and RPC launched the RaiPay app, powered by the Entrust Digital Card Solution, which is set to help deliver simplified and secure contactless payments for Android phones.





Context of the launch and capabilities of the RaiPay solution

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, consumers have the expectation of banks to provide digital payment experiences that are easy, intuitive, and secure. Activating as a universal banking group within the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) area, RBI has had its RaiPay mobile application launched in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Kosovo, and Albania.

Following the expansion of the solution to Austria, users that are Android device holders are enabled to instantly digitise their bank cards for contactless payments. With this announcement, the company is offering RaiPay to over 2.8 million Austria-based Raiffeisen customers, and as the country is now part of the RaiPay ecosystem, said customers are provided with an increasingly unified payment platform that showcases user-friendly payment options.

When commenting on the launch, Birgit Rohrhofer, CEO of RPC stated that Entrust is a strategic partner that aligns with the bank’s vision of an improved digital customer experience, with them stating that Entrust enables them to offer this in a simple and secure manner.











As detailed in the press release, Entrust has been an RPC trusted partner since the launch of the RaiPay payment app, with the Entrust Digital Card Solution allowing RPC to create a unified, intuitive user experience across devices, geographies, and merchants.

This helps enable an NFC payment from the payment app, together with card tokenisation. Furthermore, through this collaboration, users are provided with enhanced card features which include secure input and PSD2-compliant strong customer authentication.

Nicolas Bruley, Vice President of Digital Card Solutions at Entrust added that RBI’s focus is that of delivering digital-first solutions, as the enterprise has been working towards unifying its digital services and bringing increased value to its customers.

As per their statement, the bank has been expanding its digital card services throughout Central Europe, and these solutions’ expansion into Austria is believed to be a testament to its customer-focused and innovative approach. Entrust is looking forward to continuing this collaboration and supporting RBI’s team in enabling digital transformation.





Entrust Corporation’s offering and mission

Entrust is looking to enable trusted experiences for identities, payments, and data, providing a range of solutions that are believed to be critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, and encryption, amongst others. The company has a global network of partners, as well as customers in more than 150 countries.