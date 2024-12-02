Raiffeisen Bank to boost contactless payments in Austria

The new ATMs are equipped with advanced bill payment and contactless functionalities such as quick response (QR) codes and near field communication (NFC) readers.

With these technical enhancements, the Raiffeisen Group is aligning its self-service delivery channel to the current and future demands of its customers. As soon as the ATMs are installed, consumers will be able to pay their bills quickly and easily using the systems QR code reader by simply scanning the QR code printed on the bill and making changes or confirming the information from the scanned bill using the ATMs touchscreen display.

Customers who already have NFC-capable cards will no longer have to insert them into the card reader but instead can utilize the ATMs contactless capabilities to maximize convenience and security.

The enhancement of the ATMs through barcode and NFC readers will also enable the bank to deploy many other new applications that allow ATMs to interact with customers smartphones in the future – such as a cardless cash function in which the smartphone replaces the bank card.

Raiffeisen Bank Group plans initial installations early next year, followed by a complete rollout.