Raiffeisen Bank selects onboarding technology from FICO

Raiffeisen Bank has purchased FICO Origination Manager to further automate processing new accounts, through all channels, across all retail banking products. FICO Origination Manager brings advanced analytics, application processing and decision flexibility to businesses, so they can make precise decisions when starting a new credit relationship. It integrates with other FICO solutions to provide end-to-end customer lifecycle decision management, driven by advanced analytics based on a single view of the customer.

Raiffeisen Bank is deeply anchored in the Romanian market, providing a comprehensive range of high-quality financial services and products to more than 2.1 million customers, including more than 100,000 SMEs and 5,600 corporate clients.