Raiffeisen Bank partners with Wise Platform to optimise cross-border payments





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable fast, secure, low-cost, and transparent international payments for personal and business clients across the region. While operating as a universal bank in 11 Central and Eastern European markets, Raiffeisen Bank is set to roll out its solution across its network, as well as aiming to allow customers to move money faster and more conveniently directly from their existing Raiffeisen accounts.

In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Raiffeisen Bank x Wise Platform partnership

According to the official press release, Raiffeisen Bank will leverage the Wise Platform in order to improve its cross-border payment capabilities, end-to-end experiences, while also driving customer loyalty. At the same time, the collaboration highlights the shared commitment of providing optimised client experiences and modernising the international payments offering with the use of the Wise Platform.

By integrating Wise’s payment infrastructure, Raiffeisen Bank will take a significant step towards offering clients and businesses cross-border transactions that are instant, transparent, and ultimately more affordable. In addition, the platform will continue to enable fast and safe cross-border payments to more than 160 countries and in more than 40 currencies.

This partnership follows Wise’s launch of the Spend with Others product, developed to enable customers to share transactions with family and friends. The feature was expected to simplify shared spending for families, friends, and acquaintances, allowing users to set up a group in order to make transactions together straight from the Wise application. Earlier in April 2025, the tech company opened a new hub in Hyderabad, India, with plans to hire multiple roles over the next few years. Wise also launched its international account details feature that allowed freelancers and businesses to get paid from abroad in eight currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, AUD, and SGD, at the mid-market exchange rate.