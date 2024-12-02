Raiffeisen Bank International, Feedzai bring ML to European banking to fight fraud

RBI’s Financial Crime Management teams will use Feedzai’s advanced machine learning products, including AutoML, automating feature engineering, and other parts of the data science loop for effectiveness as well as efficiency. It will also use Feedzai Genome, visual link analysis for finding illicit patterns with greater scope and accuracy.

As RBI and other EU banks strive to provide open banking solutions that meet strict security standards, Feedzai’s AI-based solution is the key to making that happen. The bank reported profit growth in its FY 2018 results, highlighting future growth plans driven by focusing on digitisation in all segments. Feedzai will be a partner in that evolution to a digital bank.

