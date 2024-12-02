Radpay adds fraud resistance feature to its digital wallet

This follows the earlier launch of Radpay’s CryptoClick and SpeedPath solutions for ecommerce merchants, upscale retailers, and restaurants.

The fraud resistance in Radpay’s digital wallet comes from the design of Radpay’s payment system. By connecting consumer devices like mobile phones and wearable devices running a Radpay-enabled digital wallet with traditional payment methods like debit cards or charge cards, Radpay provides fraud protection through identity and transaction validation methods.

Radpay works in both card present and card not present environments, which means retail merchants, ecommerce merchants, mobile merchants, call centers, and app developers can all access and benefit from Radpay’s rewards system, and transactional engine.