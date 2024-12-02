Radius Networks partners LevelUp for proximity-enabled m-payments

LevelUp is set to incorporate Radius Networks’ RadBeacon proximity beacons with iBeacon and AltBeacon technology to deliver enhanced, proximity-enabled payment and customer loyalty functionalities to its network of approximately 1.5 million users and 14,000 accepting business locations.

Proximity beacons are Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmitters that can notify mobile devices when they come within 100 feet of the beacon. This micro-location proximity awareness can be leveraged to deliver a range of enhanced solutions, such as precision indoor navigation, automatic ticketing, guided museum tours, and location-relevant offers, promotions and payment options.

LevelUp is a mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones.

In recent news, PieZoni`s, a 16-location pizza brand, has unveiled that it is set to partner with LevelUp to launch the PieZoni`s loyalty app.