Radius Bank adds Samsung Pay and Android Pay

Radius Bank debit card holders can now add their card to any eligible device to make purchases anywhere Samsung Pay and Android Pay are accepted.

Samsung Pay and Android Pay are the newest additions to the banks mobile payments product suite, which includes Radius Pay a Friend, a real-time person-to-person payments (P2P) service that launched in January 2016 and Apple Pay, which the Bank enabled in October 2015.

Radius Bank is a community bank offering a full complement of convenient, personal and business products and services. The Bank serves consumers, small and middle market businesses, unions, government entities and non-profit organizations as its core clients.