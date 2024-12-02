Radisson hotels suffer loyalty program data breach

Radisson is one of the largest hotel chains in the world, operating 1,400 hotels in more than 70 countries. The hotel has emailed data breach notifications to all affected customers. According to a hotel statement, “the data security incident impacted less than 10 percent of Radisson Rewards member accounts and did not compromise any credit card or password information”.

Loyalty program members have long been targeted via phishing attacks, and some estimates put the value of funds stored in global loyalty programs at USD 200 billion, according to BankInfoSecurity. The Loyalty Fraud Association says law enforcement agencies are taking a closer look at loyalty fraud, whether it’s committed by current or former employees, or increasingly, organized crime syndicates.