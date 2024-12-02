Radial, Ingenico partner for support in retailer payment experience

Radial provides services to some of the worlds most popular retail brands, and as part of the agreement, it will leverage Ingenicos technology to help retailers maximise online and mobile sales while eliminating fraud risk. By partnering with Ingenico, Radial expands into new markets and offers new and existing retail customers online and mobile payment solutions with fraud protection.

Also, Ingenicos payment services provide Radial with an added layer of fraud protection to offer retailers machine learning and big data to guarantee zero fraud liability. The combined solution aims to maximise sales without exposing retailers or consumers to fraud risk.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.