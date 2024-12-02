Radar Relay offers dYdX margin tokens

sETH is a short position abstracted in an Ethereum token built on the dYdX protocol – a protocol for margin trading and derivatives built on the Ethereum blockchain. This trading option provides users with the ability to hedge portfolio risks through a tokenized short position.

The addition of short tokens to Radar Relay is meant to provide users the ability to diversify their portfolio while retaining custody of their assets, bringing accessibility to cryptocurrencies. sETH can be found on Radar Relay through the advanced trading toggle. Radar Relay has put together shorttokens.io to give users a more detailed explanation of how the token works.

Representatives of the decentralized trading platform for Ethereum-based tokens mention that over the years, users have asked for a non-custodial way to hedge their portfolio risk, and now they can get margin exposure by simply trading an ERC20 token. Decentralized exchanges are a natural platform for Short & Leveraged Tokens.