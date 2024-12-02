Rabobank to expand NFC payments with KPN

After strategic alignment and joint use case design, both parties are gearing up to complete their full technical implementation.

Later in 2016, the Rabo Wallet will enable consumers to download their digital bank card to their KPN ‘NFC SIM-kaart’ and pay with their phones. The Rabo Wallet, in addition to being a mobile banking app, also offers client cards, membership cards and vouchers.

The Rabo Wallet is available for everybody owning a smartphone with Android version 4.4 or higher.