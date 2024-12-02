Rabobank partners in3 to launch the in3 Business product

This new instalment payment solution (IPS) enables businesses to pay for purchases in 3 instalments, without incurring any additional costs or interest. In order to determine the eligibility of the transaction, the system performs a series of extensive online checks. If everything goes well, the seller receives a prompt payment of the entire order amount. This positions in3 Business as a noteworthy alternative to other Buy Now Pay Later solutions in the B2B market.

in3 Business can be chosen as a payment option in the webshop via PSPs, but it will also be available on invoices via a payment link or QR code. In3 representatives cited by payin3.eu revealed that the in3 team has been working on this instalment payment solution for four years. They also talked about their partnership with Rabobank and how it fits into their ambitions to serve the business market with a sustainable, responsible model.

Rabobank officials also shared some insight into this collaboration and expressed their goals and commitment to offering innovative and accessible services that entrepreneurs benefit from every day.

One of the first businesses to leverage the in3 Business product is a webshop named MaxICT, which offers a payment option through PSP providers Pay or Mail to Pay. According to its creators, in3 Business will further expand in the Dutch market in the following period.

Other developments from Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing and real estate services in more than 38 countries around the world. Rabobank Wholesale Banking North America is a premier corporate and investment bank to the food, agribusiness, commodities and renewable energy industries, providing sector expertise, strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to their customers.

According to Yahoo, ARM Energy Services, which is a private energy marketing firm has entered into a USD 110 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Rabobank as administrative agent, book runner and lead arranger. The partnership was announced in June 2023, and proceeds from the revolving credit facility were used to refinance AES’ USD 85 million credit facility. Moreover, the funds will be used to support working capital needs and general corporate requirements.

In March 2022, Rabobank has introduced a new sustainable payment system with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Convego recycled cards.

As a co-operative agricultural bank, Rabobank works with its partners and customers to use resources consciously and to create value chains. Thus, all of its business processes are also geared towards sustainability. As part of this collaboration, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) agreed to supply the solution for this implementation, providing customised and environmentally friendly solutions, products, and services.