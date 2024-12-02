Rabobank and EIB expand support for environment-conscious entrepreneurs

So far, nearly 300 environmentally-conscious businesses in the Netherlands have already benefitted from the lending conditions of the EIB-backed impact loans with the Rabobank.

According to Rabobank, impact loans contribute to the objectives of the Paris agreements and they are investigating whether impact loans can also be deployed to finance circular economy initiatives. The demand for impact loans is likely to increase since sustainability is a top priority for all businesses, which is why customers are very positive about the impact loans.

Impact loans are available to entrepreneurs who are frontrunners in their sector, are demonstrably engaged in corporate social responsibility and possess one of the selected quality marks.

Applications for an impact loan have to meet the normal conditions of the EIB and Rabobank. Impact loans are available for businesses with up to 3,000 employees. The total investment may not exceed 25 million euros and the loan principal is capped at 7.5 million euros. The final loan approval decision rests with Rabobank.