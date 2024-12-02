R3 and European banks complete euro commercial paper transaction

This event follows the previous simulated transaction on an earlier version of the solution in September 2017.

With Natixis acting as the issuer, Rabobank acting as the investor and ING as both the dealer and escrow agent, the trade involved an issuance of EUR 100,000 notional, with a one-day maturity.

Commerzbank provided the pilot framework, software and distributed ledger network for the trade as well as guidance on regulatory implications.

Since the project began in 2017, participants in the initiative have established an operational structure and worked with external legal counsel Allen and Overy to develop a legal framework.

The project participants will continue with the development of the solution. The solution aims to reduce operational costs and risk, as well as being able to deliver intraday settlement finality for their clients.

