Quovo and Onist ink financial partnership

The collaboration will allow Onist to pull in details from new Canadian accounts, credit unions, investment accounts, as well as common bank accounts, and credit cards.

The Onist platform will provide a single place where consumers and authorised third party professionals can get a comprehensive view of their net worth and cash flow. By aggregating this data and facilitating access, Onist and Quovo aim to help clients make better informed decisions.

Onist was founded in 2015 and offers a virtual family office that facilitates collaboration among the family and their financial advisors, estate planners, tax professionals, insurance advisors, and accountants. Leveraging a second data aggregation partnership with Envestnet | Yodlee, the Onist platform enables users to aggregate all of their financial accounts and select the information they want to share with their planning professionals.

Earlier this spring, Quovo received an investment from Canadian VC company Portag3 Ventures that intended to help it enter into the Canadian market.