Qunar teams up with CyberSource for global expansion

This agreement will allow Qunar to provide safe and secure payment services while extending its global customer reach.

Through this partnership, Qunar will utilize CyberSource’s global payment gateway services to process international online and mobile payments from various card types and from multiple card brands and issuers. Qunar will also use CyberSource Decision Manager, a fraud management tool, to refine and enhance its automated fraud screening capabilities.

China is known to be the largest travel market in Asia Pacific. The country’s rising middle-income class accounts for more than 70% of its population who use online services.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.