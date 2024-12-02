Quidsi to ship US, European brands worldwide

Quidsi‘s 8 ecommerce websites belong to the Familyhood collection, such as Diapers.com, Casa.com and BeautyBar.com.

Diapers.com and the other Quidsi ecommerce sites offer a total of 65,000 products with international shipping options, including baby products, children’s clothing, toys, home goods, makeup and skin care items from trusted European and US brands.

The international shipping service is created for shoppers living or traveling overseas, or for those sending goods or gifts to families overseas.

On these websites, products marked with a green “We ship globally” or “Ship global” sign are the ones with international shipping.

However, not all products, including those from a single brand, are available for global shipping. Prices are charged in USD, and the shipping cost appears at checkout once products are added to cart. All items are sold through Quidsi.

Quidsi’s ecommerce websites also partnered with international shippers to manage the customs clearance process, like import fee payment. As such, packages will be delivered to customers’ houses without having to visit the customs house or pay unexpected fees.

Quidsi is an Amazon.com subsidiary which operates globally.