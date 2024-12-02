QuickPass rolls out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong cardholders may bind their mobile phones with UnionPay dual-currency credit cards issued by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and can then make daily transactions conveniently with mobile phones.

UnionPay mobile QuickPass supports offline payments with a smartphone, wearable devices, and UnionPay chip cards as well as online mobile payments. Innovative products such as mobile QuickPass is crucial in the expansion of UnionPay International.

According to the company, these products meet cardholders’ diverse payment needs and enhance the service capability of the UnionPay network. On the one hand, there are more than 400,000 POS terminals in markets outside mainland China that accept mobile QuickPass. These markets include Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Canada, Australia and the UAE. One the other hand, UnionPay International has issued mobile QuickPass products in Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, where UnionPay cards have been issued on large scales, to offer payment services to the local residents.

Hong Kong is a market where UnionPay cards are commonly used. 16 million UnionPay cards have been issued accumulatively in the market, meaning that each Hong Kong resident have 2 UnionPay cards on average. Based upon massive card issuance, UnionPay International offers mobile QuickPass to provide more flexible and fashionable payment experiences.

Now, mobile QuickPass is accepted at about 20,000 POS terminals in Hong Kong, covering merchants like SOGO, 7-11, Mannings and Tsui Wah Restaurant. More institutions in Hong Kong will issue mobile QuickPass products within this year.