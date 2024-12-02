Quick selects Straal for its payment and optimisation solutions

The contract includes providing Quick with a smart payment gateway, a suite of optimisation logics, and access to a Straal Kompas management dashboard.

With Straal’s solutions, Quick users can save their credit and debit cards on file and pay for their rides automatically. The merchant, in turn, gets control over the stream of transactions and has the ability to track all payment-related indicators in real time.

The system enables accepting cards of all major organisations and, if necessary, it can be extended with payment methods such as pay-by-links or BLIK mobile payments – both vastly popular amongst consumers in Poland.

