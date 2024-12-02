Queens University of Ontario, JAGGAER roll out e-procurement system

Queen’s University selected JAGGAER’s, e-procurement, accounts payable and supplier management solutions, which became the enabling technology for the University’s acQuire system, integrated with PeopleSoft’s ERP.

The change created transparency for the university’s procurement and finance teams as well as the end users. The technology enabled the building of specific forms, about 95% of paper payment requests flowing through the system.

