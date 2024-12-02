Quantifind, Oracle Financial Services join their AML solutions

Quantifinds software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investigations, customer due diligence, and alerts management will integrate with Oracle Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management platform, giving Oracles clients access to automation and intelligence capabilities directly in their compliance workflows.

Quantifinds solutions address AML compliance challenges. With a unique combination of data, intelligence, and user-centric interfaces, Quantifind is helping to change the way that analysts and investigators assess risk on individuals, corporations, and alerts in the AML pipeline.

Like Quantifind, Oracle Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance platform is handling AML software technology, with machine learning and artificial intelligence powering levels of automation. With a direct integration to Quantifind, financial crimes analysts will require just one log-in to access all of the relevant internal and external data necessary to actually conduct an investigation.