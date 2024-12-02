The move allows institutions using Qualy to manage incoming and outgoing international transactions directly within the software, including payments from students and remittances to education agents.

A central feature of the integration is automated reconciliation. When students or agents make payments through the TransferMate network, each transaction is automatically matched to the corresponding student or agent account. This is intended to reduce the need for manual reconciliation and minimise the potential for errors.

The embedded API also facilitates commission payouts to agents in multiple jurisdictions. According to TransferMate, the system supports real-time matching and allows payments to be processed simultaneously with tuition fees, creating a single, consolidated financial workflow for education providers.

Global reach and platform integration

The integration supports payments from a wider range of countries than previously available to Qualy clients. This is expected to expand access for institutions and agents operating across various regions, including Brazil and Australia, where the company has built an existing customer base.

TransferMate’s payment infrastructure is now fully embedded in the Qualy environment, meaning users do not need to leave the platform to initiate, track, or reconcile transactions. According to a Qualy representative, the decision to partner was based on TransferMate's sector-specific functionality, which they said aligned with the platform's international payment objectives.

A representative from TransferMate noted that the integration addresses sector-specific challenges in education payments, including commission settlements, invoicing, and support for multiple payment methods like direct debit and instalment plans. The announcement comes as Qualy also rolls out a new AI-based tool designed to extract data from Letters of Offer, eliminating the need for manual entry and further reducing administrative workload for institutions.