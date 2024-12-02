Quadient partners with Xero





Following this announcement, Xero’s customers will be given the possibility to benefit from Quadient’s intelligent and secure Accounts Payable automation capabilities. By combining its solutions with Quadient’s AP automation service, clients will be enabled to access a secure and efficient synchronisation of all AP processes.

From receiving invoices and purchasing orders to imputing payment data, Quadient AP will eliminate the need for manual data import or export, as well as reduce the overall risk of human error, accelerate cash flows, and provide businesses with a clearer understanding of their AP status.

At the same time, by integrating Xero’s expertise, Quadient’s AP will provide customers with the possibility to track and manage their finances more accurately. Data will be automatically collected and imputed into Xero using Quadient’s optical character recognition capability, which was developed in order to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and eliminate 83% of data entry.







Quadient’s recent strategy of development

Quadient represents a company that focuses on three key product areas: Intelligent Communication Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, as well as Parcel Locker Solutions, in order to simplify the connection between businesses and individuals. The company had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, Quandient announced its partnership with Coface in order to benefit from advanced risk management, starting with the region of France and expanding in the US and the UK markets. The optimised data and insights provided by Coface were offered as an additional module for accounts receivable (AR) management automation within the Quadient cloud platforms. It was also set to allow clients and businesses to establish a more precise financial analysis of their users, suppliers, as well as prospects.

The gradual data offered takes into account changing market conditions, in addition to the company’s financial information, sector risk analyses, and Coface’s exclusive data insights. This data was set to deliver a risk-time credit risk assessment, which added to the information of each direct relationship between a business and its customer base.

At the beginning of the same month, Quadient announced its partnership with US-based Repay Holdings Corporation (REPAY) in order to improve its AP automation platform with new embedded payment offerings. Throughout this collaboration, the firms were set to enable clients and businesses to further automate AP processes and streamline, digitalise, and make their workflows more secure. This procedure aimed to reduce their manual efforts and to deliver more value to their users, as well as their vendors.

Businesses that used Quadient’s Account Payable automation solution were enabled to securely pay vendor and supplier invoices while also leveraging digital payment methods. This was allowed by the integration of REPAY, and it included virtual cards, Real-Time Payments (RTP), and optimised ACH, focusing on saving time and reducing costs, as well as increasing visibility and overall control.



