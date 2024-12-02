



Through this collaboration, Nuvei’s payment processing technology is now integrated into Quadient’s cloud-based Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) automation solutions. This integration provides businesses of all sizes across North America, the UK, and Europe with a unified platform to manage B2B payments efficiently, securely, and at scale.











With the incorporation of advanced global payments capabilities, Quadient is addressing an essential challenge in the rapidly evolving USD 120 trillion global B2B payments ecosystem, where more than half of SMEs still rely on a fragmented system to manage their financial transactions. Quadient now offers a unified, scalable cloud-based platform that automates AR and AP across multiple currencies, payment methods, and regions.

With integrated capabilities such as customer onboarding, pay-ins and payouts, and risk management, Quadient helps businesses navigate the complexities of cash flow management, align payment terms, and transition from manual, fragmented processes to optimal digital workflows.

The two firms aim to help businesses optimise workflows, gain augmented financial insights, and build a stronger relationship with customers and suppliers, driving efficiency and sustainable growth to succeed in an increasingly digital and regulated marketplace.





Latest updates from Nuvei

In May 2025, Nuvei launched a new capability in Canada, which allows it to send near real-time payouts to consumers' Debit Mastercard and Reloadable Mastercard Prepaid cards.

The service enabled funds to be transferred directly to eligible cards, bypassing the need for traditional bank transfers or cheques. According to representatives from Nuvei, businesses accessed this capability through their integration with the company’s platform, allowing for faster disbursement of funds in scenarios such as online gaming payouts and customer refunds.