QR code-based offline Aadhaar customer considered for bank services

The Unique Identification Authority of India’s QR code is meant to be utilised for offline Aadhaar eKYC identity verification for opening bank accounts, operating payment wallets, and purchasing insurance.

The QR code method of offline Aadhaar verification was launched in April 2018 in order to facilitate offline identity verification. The solution provides only the individual’s name, address, and photograph, so it avoids sharing an Aadhaar number or matching biometrics. The offline Aadhaar verification process is facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India, and RBI’s KYC master circular will be amended to include the digitally-signed QR code method. It will also be used to synchronise its rules with the Supreme Court order blocking the requirement of Aadhaar biometric verification for bank and other private services.