QPS, Cash Flow Solutions ally to provide ACH payments

Together with Cash Flow – a payments Fintech that provides API technology – QPS plans to reduce merchant reliance on expensive card payments and to facilitate safe processing of direct bank payments. Both companies offer a combined 41 years of expertise in high volume payment processing and fraud prevention. As part of the deal, QPS and Cash Flow will offer alternative payment methods to help SMEs and businesses meet the demands of todays market.

With Same Day ACH (SD ACH), QPS is leveraging Cash Flows Payment API to authorise, transact, and process digital payments from a bank account. With 70% of noncash payments already originating from a bank account, Cash Flows API is built to instantly transfer funds from one account to another.

The technology adopted by QPS and Cash Flow will ensure that clients are future-proofed to embrace new payment mechanisms. Businesses will have access to faster disbursements with SD ACH and technology-enabled solutions built for online, mobile, and POS transactions.

The consortium of payment technology from QPS and Cash Flow will be available through a QPS payment gateway and integrated shopping carts, including Shopify, Magento, PrestaShop, and WooCommerce.