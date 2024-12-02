



Through this strategic move, Qonto seeks to solidify its position as a financial management company, focusing on addressing the current needs of European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).











Serving the needs of European SMEs

Considering that many small businesses face challenges handling multiple payment solutions and leveraging several providers simultaneously, Qonto intends to mitigate these issues through its new payment acceptance solution. The company’s service eliminates fragmentation by merging Point of Sale (POS) terminals, Tap to Pay, and Payment Links in a single platform integrated with its business finance solution.

According to Qonto, the payment acceptance suite includes three components, managed from a single account, to meet business payment acceptance needs, including:

POS terminals : The launch of Qonto-branded terminals supports secure transaction processing across multiple business environments. With this expansion into hardware solutions, Qonto underlines its commitment to serving companies across digital and physical channels;

Tap to Pay : As a smartphone-based payment acceptance solution, the service utilises existing mobile technology to process transactions without requiring additional hardware investment;

Payment Links: With this digital payment acceptance solution, businesses can receive funds through safe transaction links, mitigating the need for ecommerce infrastructure.

Furthermore, to provide the solution, Qonto entered into strategic collaborations with industry participants, including Adyen for POS Terminals and Tap to Pay, and Mollie for Payment Links, merging expertise to offer European businesses advanced payment acceptance solutions that deliver transparent pricing. Through these partnerships, the company can utilise specialised payment technologies while maintaining integration with its core financial platform. Additionally, Qonto recently collaborated with Mollie to simplify financial operations for SMEs in Europe through a two-part integration.

Being integrated with Qonto’s business finance solution, the payment acceptance suite facilitates efficient access to funds, real-time financial insights, and scaled visibility. Among the potential benefits of the integration, the company highlights optimal operations, faster access to funds with direct deposits into Qonto accounts, real-time insights into payment status and cash flow, minimised administrative complexities through automated payment reconciliation, and time and money-saving capabilities with transparent pricing.

At the time of writing, Payment Links and Tap to Pay were available for Qonto users, while the POS Terminals could be pre-ordered with full availability beginning in June 2025.