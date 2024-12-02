The main scope of this partnership is addressing widespread issues with delayed payments. Under the partnership, Qonto has integrated Mollie’s payment infrastructure via the ‘Mollie Connect’ tool.

The feature, available in France, Germany, and the Netherlands at the time of writing, allows Qonto users to generate and share secure payment links, track payment statuses, and receive funds directly into their Qonto accounts. The tool is intended to reduce reliance on multiple payment providers and improve cash flow through quicker payment settlement.

Mollie integrates Qonto’s Embedded Banking for business accounts

As part of the reciprocal arrangement, Mollie is embedding Qonto’s white-label banking solution, Qonto Embed, into its platform. Initially available in France and with plans to expand to Germany, this integration allows Mollie users to open business accounts with features such as real-time visibility into transactions, 24-hour settlement for terminal transactions, and access to full banking services including physical and virtual cards, local IBANs, and multiple payment options like SEPA and Apple Pay.

The collaboration is positioned as a response to the European Commission’s 2024 Annual Report, which found that 47% of businesses across Europe are affected by late payments, often due to fragmented financial systems. By combining banking and payment services into a unified platform, the two companies aim to help SMEs manage both invoicing and financial operations more efficiently.

Qonto officials said the partnership aligns with both companies’ goals of simplifying finance management for businesses in the region, suggesting that integrated solutions are increasingly necessary in a competitive fintech landscape. Representatives from Mollie echoed the sentiment, noting that consolidating payments and banking into a single platform can help SMEs improve operational efficiency and focus on growth.