The round was co-led by RTP Global and LMDV Capital, with participation from Proximity Capital, Primo Capital, and other notable investors including the founders of FACEIT, Fiscozen, and Freetrade.











Latest funding from Qomodo

This funding builds on previously raised capital at the pre-seed level, which included participation from Elkann-Agnelli, Berlusconi, and Moratti family offices. The company raised EUR 1.5 to further augment its cybersecurity platform and support outreach in Europe and the US. It brings the total funds raised by the fintech within the first 12 months since its launch to EUR 48 million, with EUR 18 million of equity and EUR 30 million of credit facility.

Representatives of the company note that this funding helps Qomodo bring new solutions to the domestic market of Italy, providing access to smarter and more flexible payment methods to merchants.





Driving SME growth with BNPL and AI solutions

The startup aims to provide all-in-one payment solutions designed to simplify and optimise the transaction process for both merchants and consumers, supporting both in-store and remote payments.

It focuses on maximising revenue and supporting business growth for physical merchants, the works for dental practices, beauty centres, veterinary clinics, and auto repair shops by delivering secure revenue collection tools.

Qomodo’s digital system is designed to optimise SMEs’ cash flow and increase revenue potential. Its BNPL solution enables users to make flexible, interest-free instalment payments, reducing credit risk, and driving higher sales.

Since its launch, the company reported a 500% customer growth, and a 20% BNPL and POS system adoption rate by its users. These services simplify payment processes and reduce risks for SMEs. Its BNPL product allows for flexible, interest-free instalment payments, ideal for consumers facing unexpected costs, such as vet bills or large one-time purchases.

The latest funding round will enable Qomodo to expand its product portfolio to offer a comprehensive solution addressing the administrative and transactional needs of physical businesses and leverage AI applications to scale operations and support merchants across Italy.