QNB to provide Visa Ready mPOS solution in Qatar

The newly-certified Swiftch mPOS solution, approved under the Visa Ready Program, is a secure device that connects to smart mobile phones via Bluetooth and is capable of processing card payments in the presence of the cardholder.

The Visa Ready Program is designed to enable hardware and software manufacturers to develop electronic payment devices, software and solutions in line with Visa requirements, which may vary by country. It also provides a framework for collaboration with Visa, paving the way for non-traditional payment partners, such as mobile device manufacturers, technology partners, wallet providers, and mobile network operators, to navigate the complexities of the payments ecosystem.

In Qatar, mPOS acceptance is being pioneered by QNB in partnership with Swiftch. These mPOS terminals are EMV compliant – a global standard for inter-operation of integrated circuit cards and integrated card capable POS terminals, for authenticating credit and debit card transactions.