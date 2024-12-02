QNB rolls out mPOS in Qatar

The mPOS is QNB’s card acceptance solution that uses a compact card reader that connects and transforms the merchant’s smartphone or tablet into a fully certified EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) chip-and-PIN mobile payment terminal.

The solution, which is powered by Swiftech, was developed by Mathema Technology. This solution can be customised according to individual merchant needs and is compatible across iOS and Android platforms of any smart device. In conjunction with Bluetooth-enabled card readers, the solution enables merchants to accept payments in a secured environment.