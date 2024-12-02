QNB partners with Infosys Finacle

QNB operates across more than 31 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe, and is consolidating its payment engines with this unified enterprise payments hub – allowing real-time payments and scalability.

Finacle is part of EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, and its hub enables the bank to consolidate local payment systems QIPS, and QATCH in Qatar into a single platform. In subsequent phases, the bank’s foreign operations are also being onboarded and integrated with the hub.

The hub, based on ISO 20022, supports existing Swift MT formats and delivers interoperability across various global and local payment networks. It also provides clearing services and supports multiple payment instruments.