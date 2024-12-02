QNB Group launches biometric payments solution

As detailed in the announcement, QNB together with its key partners is set to enable merchants with outlets in Qatar to provide customers with the simplicity, convenience, and security associated with facial biometric payments. Based on press release information, the solution is centred on proprietary facial verification technology developed by PopID, provisioned through QNB’s acceptance network, and supported by Visa via tokenisation.





Details on the biometric payment acceptance solution

Following the launch of this technology, customers are enabled to authenticate payments for goods and services via facial verification, with no physical card or mobile phone being required after the initial enrolment.

As a one-time sign-up, users create their profile by taking a photo of their face using their smartphone, ahead of confirming their phone number and card details. Once done, the technology then tokenises the card number and links it to the facial biometric template in a secure manner. Set up takes a matter of a minute or two to be finalised, and payments can be made in a few seconds, with merchants set to offer the in-store sign-up by leveraging a QR capability.











As per press release information, these developments help exemplify the driving forces behind facial biometric technology and the extensive range of opportunities it is presenting when it comes to the future of payment solutions, and not only. Group Retail Banking officials advised that as the payment landscape evolves, QNB aims to be at the forefront of this evolution and be an early adopter of innovative technologies that help drive ‘frictionless and enhanced’ payment experience – putting the experience of their customers and merchants at the centre of what they do.

Furthermore, the institution aims to consolidate itself in another innovation that augments its payment options range that includes functionalities of the likes of contactless payments, QNB ‘MyPoS’ (Tap on Phone payment acceptance), and Samsung/Google/Apple Pay, amongst others.

PopID representatives stated that in America and Japan, the company has demonstrated that enabling consumers to link PopPay to loyalty accounts and payment methods helps expedite ordering and checkout, drives loyalty engagement, and reduces fraud. The company is looking forward do further collaborating with Visa and QNB and bring the loyalty and payment platform to both businesses and consumers in Qatar.

QNB Group, together with its subsidiaries and associate companies, extends to over 30 countries across three continents, offering an extensive range of advanced products and services and an ATM network of over 4,600 machines.

PopID provides the PopPay platform looking to change digital interactions and payments by leveraging facial verification, and enabling consumers to identify themselves with their face when ordering or paying, thus aiming to offer a more personalised, secure, and simplified experience.