QIWI in strategic expansion, acquires Money.Mail.Ru

According to the agreement, QIWI will acquire Money.Mail.Ru from Mail.Ru Group. Following the acquisition, a wide range of payment methods will still be available to the customers.

Additional details are to be determined during the integration of Money.Mail.Ru processing service with QIWI.

Money.Mail.Ru is a payment service that allows users to make payments for goods and services via web interface or applications. Mail.Ru Groups projects, such as VKontakte (VK), Odnoklassniki (OK) and Moi Mir (My World) social networks, support a variety of online payment options including Money.Mail.Ru, banking cards, payment terminals, and mobile phone payments.

QIWI has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It has deployed over 15 million virtual wallets, over 168,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over RUB 49 billion cash and electronic payments monthly from over 70 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWIs consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to order and pay for goods and services across physical or online environments interchangeably.