QIWI and Russian Post launch a joint money transfer service

Now, QIWI and Russian Post clients can make money transfers through QIWI Kiosks, website and Visa QIWI Wallet mobile application and receive cash in any of 42,000 post offices across the country, money.cnn.com reports. Money transfers are made in RUB with a limit of RUB 15,000, including the fee, per one operation. A transfer may be received in a post office on the next business day after the first transaction. Moreover, the sender may order an additional service for delivering the money transfer to the recipients address.

Russian Post is in the proximity of 95% of population, with over 60 million customers using the financial services through post offices every year, according to Vladimir Salakhutdinov, Deputy General Director for Financial Business at Russian Post. In 2014, money transfers turnover increased almost twofold. Money transfers are mostly used for holiday or birthday gift, debt repayment and support for relatives, according to Anna Stoklitskaya, Managing Director at QIWI Group.

To make a money transfer, the sender has to enter only his or her name, the postal code and address of the post office, the amount transferred, and his or her mobile telephone number. To exclude mistakes, the system automatically verifies the details and if the sender doesnt know the address or the postal code of the necessary post office, it will help find it. With the I have already paid function, customers dont need to enter the details again because QIWI saves the data on the first money transfer operation.