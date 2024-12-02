Qileo is an ethical corporate account that enables French companies to no longer have to choose between business and impact, managing their finances more easily, saving time with pre-accounting features, and reducing their carbon imprint through Qileo’’s recommendations.

While liquidities invested in the traditional banking system can finance the development of fossil fuels, Qileo aims to ensure exclusive funding for eco-responsible projects and companies that support and promote energy transition and social justice.











Sustainability for corporate accounts

Edenred, a BaaS solutions provider for fintechs in Europe, enables Qileo to structure its services around an account with a French IBAN. It also supports the firm with an eco-friendly Mastercard, either virtual or recyclable physical, and a web and mobile interface for expense tracking and analysis. All these benefits allow Qileo to leverage a scalable and compliant infrastructure, as well as fund protection linked to Edenred’s electronic money institution status.

The partnership marks a step forward in Qileo’s development, as it aims to further offer responsible solutions in the corporate account market. By leveraging Edenred’s offering, Qileo can provide a complete payment offering and focus on differentiated services for businesses of all sizes, including freelancers and SMEs.

Edenred has a mission named ‘Enrich Connections. For Good.’ Staying true to this, it supports Qileo by offering its payment platform for the company to use for an alternative and more responsible financial solution.





