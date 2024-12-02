QikServe secures GBP 525,000 funding for further expansion

The QikServe platform is offered on a white-label basis to the hospitality sector, enabling food and drink establishments to offer customers a mobile self-service option through a branded app.

The funding comes from existing investors, Equity Gap and The Scottish Investment Bank, as well as new investor Par Equity, bringing the total investment in QikServe to GBP 1.1 million.

In April 2014, QikServe entered a strategic collaboration with PayPal that is set to enable the UK hospitality sector to take orders and payment using the PayPal app on their customer’s smartphone.