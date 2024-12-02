QikServe and PayPal in mobile payments collaboration

QikServe’s mobile ordering solution can now be integrated into PayPal’s payment app. This means that restaurants and bars can enable customers to order and pay for food and drink through their smartphone.

The integrated service is already available in a number of fast food outlets such as Armstrong’s Deli in Edinburgh, football stadiums including Hearts FC, Reading FC and Portsmouth FC, and in bars and pubs operated by TCG, like Henry’s Cafe Bar, in Covent Garden.

The collaboration also means that in all venues currently using QikServe for ordering and payment, customers are able to use the PayPal app to order and pay.

Mobile technology company QikServe was founded in 2011 by a team of mobile self-service experts. As a business QikServe provides integrated solutions and drives engagement and loyalty through the consumer device. The QikServe system has been deployed across the UK and United States in restaurants, bars, hotels, sports stadiums, airports and tradeshows.

In recent news, Samsung and PayPal have selected Nok Nok Labs, a provider of authentication technology, to deploy its NNL S3 Authentication Suite, to enable the mobile payment system introduced earlier in 2014.