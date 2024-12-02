QIB selects Volante Technologies PSD2 Open Banking solution

Building upon Volante’s partnership with Token who provide PSD2 compliant APIs, VolPay Channel: Open Banking will deliver a solution for handling complex orchestration related to PSD2 regulation, along with flexibility to handle the evolving Open Banking landscape.

VolPay Channel will not only manage the two-way communication between the API layer and the bank’s systems, but also tie the authentication and execution of the payment into a meaningful user journey across multiple use cases. The solution has been designed with interoperability in mind, providing banks with an option to work with multiple TSPs in one or more geographies. As with all VolPay Suite products, the solution includes high degrees of automation enabling the implementation with minimal disruption to QIB.

