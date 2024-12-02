QIB reveals digital onboarding through mobile application

This fact is meant to be possible by opening a Savings or Misk account through the QIB Mobile App, which means that the new development allows prospective QIB customers to open accounts in a fast and convenient way from the comfort of their home, office, or even when relaxing at a shopping mall or anywhere else.

Customers have to download the QIB Mobile app, and, via the use of digital identification tech, scan the required documents (Qatari ID and passport in the case of expatriates), take a selfie, and fill a few remaining personal data. Once the account is set up, a bank representative will contact the customer within few minutes, to agree on a time and place to deliver their debit card and complete the process. In addition, the Bank has introduced the new ‘Live Chat’ feature as part of the onboarding process. This allows customers to directly get in touch with a QIB customer service representative, in case they have any queries or need further support at any time during the onboarding process.