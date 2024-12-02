QEDIT and Tradeshift to power new trade finance marketplace

With implementation of QEDIT’s privacy solution the partnership is enabling a new type of marketplace that proves the quality of the assets to financiers, while preserving the full privacy of the transactions of participating companies.

With QEDIT technology in place, the privacy of participants’ assets can be retained while lowering the risk for the finance partners, thereby ensuring access to high quality financeable assets to financiers and cheaper more accessible credit for companies. QEDIT and Tradeshift are in the process of onboarding trial financiers that want to break ground in this new finance category.

The QEDIT-powered marketplace, which will provide a zero-knowledge proof privacy layer on a permissioned-based blockchain, is useful in many business transactions and can be designed to open new revenue channels for financiers, and solve cash flow problems for small and medium-sized businesses.