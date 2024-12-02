Qatar- Ashghal unveils e-payments for tender procedures

The service will enable companies to buy and download the authoritys tendering documents and circulars online through Ashghals website, menafn.com reports. Ashghal started receiving request to buy tendering documents electronically from Q1 2015, after cancelling the manual system.

This function is one of many important services that Ashghals integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system offers. This system will work on replacing the manual paper system for financial and administrative processes with the electronic systems aiming to increase the efficiency of processes and internal procedures in the authority.

This electronic platform is designed especially to include all contractors information, in addition to offering them exclusive services such as: sending tenders alerts and allowing participating companies to review all updated information about open tenders.

The automation will also include awarding and delivering contracts to companies electronically. Most second phase services are expected to be activated during 2016, while the development and addition of more services to the system will continue, based on work requirements and the need for these services that will keep on elaborating with the progress of the implementation and activation.