Qashio and Visa launch travel payment platform at ATM 2025

The Qashio for Travel platform was officially presented during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 event in Dubai. The solution aims to address common operational and financial inefficiencies within the travel sector, including slow reconciliation processes, exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations, and difficulties managing cash flow and card usage.

In essence, the tool was designed for businesses in the travel space, such as online travel agencies, destination management firms, and corporate travel departments.

With the new platform, travel companies can generate virtual cards linked to individual Passenger Name Records (PNRs), set spend limits, and access real-time transaction data. Payments can be made in a range of currencies including AED, SAR, USD, EUR, and GBP. These capabilities are designed to improve control over cross-border expenditures and reduce dependence on manual back-office processes.

Addressing sector-specific needs

The platform’s automated reconciliation feature is expected to replace error-prone manual workflows, offering faster and more accurate financial reporting. In addition, it provides rebate options per transaction and allows users to monitor spending by itinerary, potentially supporting more efficient cash flow management.

The launch coincides with the UAE’s ongoing transition towards a digital economy and an expanding tourism sector. Travel and tourism are forecast to contribute around USD 100 billion to the national economy, with international visitor spending already reaching approximately USD 51.9 billion, placing the UAE sixth globally in that category.

Officials from Qashio highlighted that the platform has been designed to meet the demands of fast-paced travel businesses seeking more control and transparency in their financial operations. Representatives from Visa emphasised the importance of modernising payment infrastructure in a region where tourism plays a key role in economic diversification.

The launch builds on a previous collaboration between Qashio and Visa. Earlier in the year, the two companies introduced the Visa Commercial Choice Travel programme in the region, allocating over AED 100 million to support travel-related businesses across the UAE, MENA, Europe, and the UK. That initiative enabled multi-currency issuance of Qashio cards and integration with global distribution systems (GDS), aimed at enhancing automation and security.