Q2 Open selects Socures next gen digital identity verification

The functionalities are delivered through Q2 Open’s CorePro, an agile, cloud-based core processor and system of record. The platform supports digital solutions such as demand deposit accounts, debit accounts and direct banking. According to a survey published by Q2 and Cornerstone Advisors, 43% of respondents listed ‘easy account setup’ as a top reason to adopt fintech solutions, according to the official press release.

With Socure, CorePro will help banks and fintechs with identity verification decisions to create a streamlined financial experience for a broader base of customers. Socure uses a combination of online and offline data to create a complete footprint of a consumers digital identity. Moreover, the company offers AI-based Know Your Customer (KYC) identity risk scoring for digital onboarding processes for banks.