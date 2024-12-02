Q1 2014: Dutch online expenditure scales to EUR 3.63 billion

Out of the EUR 3.63 billion, 58% were spent on services and the remaining share was for product purchases. More than three-quarters of the 26 million online purchases were physical products, such as clothes, telecom and toys. A total of 6 million online transactions (23%) can be traced to purchases of services, such as tickets for attractions and events, flights and package holidays and insurances.

Wijnand Jongen, director of Thuiswinkel.org, informs that in Q1 2014, in terms of the impact and the share of ecommerce in the Dutch economy, the e-GDP index reached 4.83% in the region.

In the same interval, consumers spent most on seat-only airplane tickets and accommodation. Media and entertainment is the largest market segment, in terms of online purchases, with 6.88 million, a segment which includes music downloads and paid apps.

76% of the Dutch population aged 15 years and older made one or more purchases via internet in Q1 2014. This translates into a total of 10.5 million online purchasers, out of which a quarter of a million made their first purchase via internet. The proportion of the Dutch population that purchases online time and again has now exceeded the 90% mark.