PXP partners with Castles Technology





Following this announcement, the collaboration will combine PXP’s payment expertise with Castles Technology’s improved hardware engineering in order to deliver a secure and efficient payment experience that optimises customer engagement in multiple business contexts.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the PXP x Castles Technology partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration will bring PXP's platform together with Castles Technology's latest Saturn terminal range, aiming to develop a solution that will improve the payment experiences of customers. The tool will provide optimised technology access, as merchants and businesses will gain immediate Android payment terminals featuring security protocols, secure interfaces, and improved customers engagement features, as well as a versitile terminal suite of solutions (including space-efficient designs engineered for POS environments, offering improved connectivity, transaction processing, and support across several form factors).

Furthermore, the product will provide streamlined implementation, as the partnership aims to deliver an expedited fulfilment process, with faster equipment delivery and setup, minimising business disruption and accelerating time-to-value for businesses of all sizes. PXP is set to embed real-time data insights and granular control over merchants’ payment ecosystem across all channels into the solution, as it is expected to provide a unified commerce experience for customers around the world.

The collaboration will focus on the shared commitment to providing merchants with reliable and user-friendly payment technologies in the rapidly evolving marketplace. With this in mind, the deal will also align with PXP’s plan of accelerating its development process, as well as optimising customer experience and growth in the financial landscape.