This platform offers a single integration into a comprehensive commerce ecosystem, designed to streamline business processes and provide merchants with enhanced control over their transaction data, flexible routing options, and an array of customisable services.

The launch comes in the context of growing demand for digital transformation in payments. A survey conducted by Censuswide on behalf of PXP highlighted evolving merchant priorities. According to the findings, 64% of merchants now view payment technology as a strategic driver of growth, with larger enterprises placing significant value on features such as real-time data analytics, intelligent payment routing, and AI-powered capabilities.

The research also showed that robust security and fraud prevention are top considerations for merchants evaluating payment platforms, followed by reliability during peak periods and the ability to unify payment channels into a single system.

A closer look at PXP Unity

PXP Unity is a cloud-native platform designed to integrate advanced engineering practices, real-time data reporting, and streamlined payment processing. The system enables merchants to transform transaction data into actionable insights through intuitive dashboards, providing metrics on transaction success rates, refusal patterns, and scheme performance. Merchants can also conduct deep data analyses using direct connections to data warehouses, helping to shape growth strategies.

The platform also emphasises self-service features, allowing businesses to configure and manage payment processes independently. These capabilities include customisable transaction routing, real-time updates through webhooks, and the flexibility to adopt individual services or combine them into a holistic payment solution. Its scalable infrastructure is engineered to handle high transaction volumes while maintaining performance.

PXP Unity includes both in-store and online payment technologies, such as standalone and integrated point-of-sale systems, SoftPOS solutions, and mobile-friendly interfaces. These features aim to simplify commerce, enhance operational resilience, and deliver a seamless payment experience across multiple channels.