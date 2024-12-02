



Developed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, the all-in-one payment acceptance system accepts a variety of payment methods, including physical cards, wearables, and digital wallets, while also offering security. PXP’s service does not require technical integration or additional hardware, thus allowing merchants to start accepting payments immediately. Additionally, sensitive data is processed safely, enabling users to focus their efforts on scaling their business and capabilities.











PXP’s POS solution features

PXP’s standalone POS payment solution aims to provide broad payment acceptance capabilities through the company’s orchestration platform, PXP Unity. By leveraging it, merchants are set to be able to benefit from all-in-one payment acceptance for major card schemes, contactless, and mobile wallets, and ensure a simplified, omnichannel experience. Also, the solution is PCI DSS-compliant and EMV-certified, with PXP delivering increased security and updating it accordingly, mitigating compliance complexities for merchants.

Furthermore, the company’s service is designed to offer personalisation, customisation, and configuration, in turn equipping merchants with more control, flexibility, and a tailored payment experience. Commenting on the launch, representatives from PXP mentioned their company’s commitment to optimising operations for merchants, providing them with the ability to focus more on their business. By rolling out the standalone POS payment solution, the company seeks to deliver on this allegiance by facilitating a simple-to-implement, optimal payment acceptance solution that does not require additional steps to implement.





